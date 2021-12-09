See All Psychiatrists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD

Psychiatry
2 (20)
Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. 

Dr. McDowell works at Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic
    Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic
408 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303
Phone: (334) 702-7222

  • Flowers Hospital

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dee Anne McDonald — Dec 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336134584
    Dr. McDowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDowell works at Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. McDowell’s profile.

    Dr. McDowell has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

