Dr. Emmalind Aponte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emmalind Aponte, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Of Pr School Of Med
Dr. Aponte works at
Locations
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aponte is an awesome, caring, and compassionate doctor. I have been with her since the beginning of my cancer. I am now 2 years in remission. I could not have asked for a better Oncologist!
About Dr. Emmalind Aponte, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Of Pr School Of Med
- University District Hosp U of PR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aponte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aponte has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aponte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aponte speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Aponte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.
