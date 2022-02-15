Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Sharon M Rais MD5507 11TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 854-7385
- 2 2625 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 437-3131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Schifrins for many years. She is a wonderful Dr. Answers all your questions and makes you feel calm.
About Dr. Emma Shifrin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063521276
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shifrin speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.