Dr. Emma Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC825 NE 20th Ave Ste 3340, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 227-5050
Oregon Weight Loss Surgery LLC1040 Nw 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 227-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt listened to and taken care of every step. The Wilshire surgery center was amazing! Dr. Patterson is very thorough, and shoots straight. If you are looking for coddling look elsewhere. She’s passionate about her patients safety and care.
About Dr. Emma Patterson, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174515431
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- U British Columbia Fac Med
- St Pauls Hosp
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
