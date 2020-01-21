Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton-Eggleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD
Overview
Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Morton-Eggleston works at
Locations
Albert K Leung MD Fac Og1001 SUSHRUTA DR, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5038
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5038Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Care & Pediatrics - Shepherstown60 Maclaine Way, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 Directions (304) 596-5038
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener and explains well; has a true concern for patient well-being .
About Dr. Emma Morton-Eggleston, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL

