Dr. Emma Masters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Masters, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3009 Ocean Pkwy Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-1102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The type of doctor she is, I had when I was a child. These days doctors do not listen and have a narrow specification. She is always booked, there is some time of waiting but she helped. I took my son there many times for ear problems and my husband. if you have deeper problems, then look for someone else, but to quick fix something like stuffed ear, throat problems or hearing-she can help.
About Dr. Emma Masters, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1124091459
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
