See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Emma Masters, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Emma Masters, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (9)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emma Masters, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD
Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Lebovics, MD
Dr. Robert Lebovics, MD
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. David Culang, MD
Dr. David Culang, MD
6 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    3009 Ocean Pkwy Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 934-1102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Masters?

    May 29, 2022
    The type of doctor she is, I had when I was a child. These days doctors do not listen and have a narrow specification. She is always booked, there is some time of waiting but she helped. I took my son there many times for ear problems and my husband. if you have deeper problems, then look for someone else, but to quick fix something like stuffed ear, throat problems or hearing-she can help.
    Amber — May 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emma Masters, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emma Masters, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Masters to family and friends

    Dr. Masters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Masters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emma Masters, MD.

    About Dr. Emma Masters, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124091459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emma Masters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masters has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emma Masters, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.