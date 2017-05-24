Overview

Dr. Emma Laureta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Laureta works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.