Dr. Emma Guttman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Guttman, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Guttman works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was s great. Dr. Guttman is top notch. Out of the blue, I was struck with a very, very severe case of black psoriasis. After going to several local doctors that just kept prescribing medicine that harmed me, I finally did my research and took a “moon shot” by making an appointment with Dr. Guttman. Probably the best medical decision I ever made in my life. At the very first appointment she took one look and said “don’t worry. Give me four months and you’ll be fine.” At first, I thought she was just being hopeful. However, she was absolutely correct and several years later I still have amazingly clear skin. In many ways, I feel like I have my life back and I am not embarrassed by my skin. She has been and remains extremely compassionate in addition to being extraordinarily competent.
About Dr. Emma Guttman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1053556852
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guttman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guttman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guttman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guttman works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttman.
