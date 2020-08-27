Dr. Emma Elizondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elizondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Elizondo, MD
Overview
Dr. Emma Elizondo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Southwest Family Medical Clinic2718 PLEASANTON RD, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 923-3942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elizondo is awesome! I was sick as a dog with the flu, she had feeling great in 48hrs! Her staff are kind beyond words! I hate doctors! I look forward to seeing Dr. Elizondo, she's a people person!
About Dr. Emma Elizondo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elizondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizondo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elizondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elizondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.