Overview

Dr. Emma Duncanson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Duncanson works at Fairview Burnsville Clinic Mtm in Burnsville, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.