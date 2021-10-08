Dr. Emma Denis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Denis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Denis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Denis Foot And Ankle Specialists, INC7855 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 901, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions (904) 771-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denis?
Very good doctor, friendly staff
About Dr. Emma Denis, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851512503
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincents Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denis has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denis speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.
