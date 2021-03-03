See All Gastroenterologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Emma Castillo, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emma Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Castillo works at East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates
    600 S Dobson Rd Ste A1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 786-6655
  2. 2
    Gilbert Office
    2563 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 786-6655

  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Heartburn

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Mar 03, 2021
    I am very pleased with the treatment and care I have received from Dr. Castillo over the years. As others noted, they do have some issues with their office support staff but I have noticed some improvement.
    — Mar 03, 2021
    • Gastroenterology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598730053
    Fellowship
    • University of Oklahoma
