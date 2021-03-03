Overview

Dr. Emma Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.