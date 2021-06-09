Dr. Emma Burbank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emma Burbank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emma Burbank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts.
Dr. Burbank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6999
-
2
Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-2400
-
3
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burbank?
I went to Dr. Burbank with pain in my back and hands. She sent me for some tests. After that she sent me to Dr. Krause.
About Dr. Emma Burbank, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457562621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Massachusetts
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burbank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burbank works at
Dr. Burbank has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burbank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burbank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burbank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.