Dr. Emma Bendana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emma Bendana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Bendana works at
Rio Grande Urology2545 S DON ROSER DR, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7880
Three Crosses Regional Hospital LLC2560 Samaritan Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 522-7880
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Bendana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendana works at
Dr. Bendana has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendana.
