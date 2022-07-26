Overview

Dr. Emma Bautista Ocampo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bautista Ocampo works at TAMPA GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY CARE CENTER in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.