See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. 

Dr. Capili works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond University Medical Center
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 516-6585
  2. 2
    Staten Island Mental Health Society Inc.
    669 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 516-6585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Capili?

    Photo: Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Capili to family and friends

    Dr. Capili's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Capili

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD.

    About Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346634912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capili works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Capili’s profile.

    Dr. Capili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emlyn Capili, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.