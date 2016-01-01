See All Family Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Emily Yan, DO

Family Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Yan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Yan works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care
    457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Emily Yan, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 3 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205494952
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
Residency
Internship
  • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
Internship
Medical Education
  • NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Yan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yan works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yan’s profile.

Dr. Yan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

