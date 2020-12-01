Dr. Emily Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Wise, MD
Dr. Emily Wise, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
DermWellesley20 William St Ste G15, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 591-4234Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so incredibly grateful to Dr. Wise. I came to her office in September of 2018 after suffering for 8 months of the worst breakout of my life on my face. I was so embarrassed by it and it was affecting my confidence both in my personal life and work life. I googled "best dermatologist in Boston" and Dr. Wise came up on the list of a list of the top 10. I called her office, made an appointment, came to the office the following week (the office is dazzling and pristine), and her staff was wonderful. Dr. Wise came in and she is so friendly, kind, compassionate and personable. She told me in a humble but confident way that she could fix it- and she did! The medicine she prescribed me fixed my skin in two days- I couldn't believe it. I was so happy and relieved. She is kind, compassionate, professional and just awesome. I've since seen her for cosmetic procedures, as well, and couldn't be happier. She's the best.
About Dr. Emily Wise, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wise can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.