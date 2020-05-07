Overview

Dr. Emily White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. White works at London Women's Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.