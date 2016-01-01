Dr. Emily Welle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Welle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Welle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Dr. Welle works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welle?
About Dr. Emily Welle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801187232
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Welle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Welle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welle works at
Dr. Welle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.