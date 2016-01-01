Dr. Emily Walz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Walz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Walz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Walz works at
Locations
-
1
Sixteenth Street Cmnty. Health Ctr-chavez1032 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53204 Directions (414) 672-1353
-
2
16th Street Community Health Center309 E North St, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (414) 672-1353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walz?
About Dr. Emily Walz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1700221991
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walz works at
Dr. Walz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.