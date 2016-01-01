Dr. Emily Urbina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urbina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Urbina, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Urbina, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.
Locations
Sync Psychological Services Pllc928 Broadway Ste 803, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 922-6455
Emily A. Urbina, MD596 Broadway # 302, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 904-1789
Emily A. Urbina, MD80 5th Ave Rm 903A, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 904-1789
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Urbina, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Forensic Psychiatry
- Albert Einstein Med/ Beth Israel Medical Center
- General Surgery St Barnabas Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- University Of Florida Bs Food Science & Human Nutrition
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urbina speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Urbina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urbina.
