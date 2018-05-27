Dr. Toch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Toch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Toch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Toch works at
Locations
Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center3611 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 235-5107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Toch to be caring, a good listener, and very effective at managing my medications throughout a series of changes. She took the time to listen and get a good picture of what was happening for me, changed meds with my input considered, and encouraged me to get better in other ways as well. She was also essential in getting me set up with an excellent therapist.
About Dr. Emily Toch, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740354356
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toch works at
Dr. Toch has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Toch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toch.
