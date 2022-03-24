Dr. Emily Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Tierney, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Tierney, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (650) 281-3277WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center of Cape Cod PC120 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 957-1650
- 3 35 Wilkens Ln Ste A, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 957-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Tierney for the first time in March of 2022. Her practice is conveniently located in a separate single-story building in Hyannis, which makes it very easy for patients to access the building, especially disabled people like myself. Dr Tierney's staff was helpful from the moment I entered the building. I was ushered into an exam room and Dr Tierney conducted a full-body skin check, with a nurse simultaneously documenting and even photographing problem spots. Rather than requiring me to return for another appointment, Dr Tierney removed 2 moles while I was there. Dr Tierney is a rare physician whose expertise and compassion are evident in her interactions with her patients. Her support staff similarly reflect the highest standard of care and kindness for their patients. I highly recommend Dr Tierney's dermatology practice in Hyannis.
About Dr. Emily Tierney, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1609087774
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.