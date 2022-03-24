See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Emily Tierney, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Emily Tierney, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Tierney works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 281-3277
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center of Cape Cod PC
    120 Yarmouth Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 957-1650
  3. 3
    35 Wilkens Ln Ste A, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 957-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I visited Dr Tierney for the first time in March of 2022. Her practice is conveniently located in a separate single-story building in Hyannis, which makes it very easy for patients to access the building, especially disabled people like myself. Dr Tierney's staff was helpful from the moment I entered the building. I was ushered into an exam room and Dr Tierney conducted a full-body skin check, with a nurse simultaneously documenting and even photographing problem spots. Rather than requiring me to return for another appointment, Dr Tierney removed 2 moles while I was there. Dr Tierney is a rare physician whose expertise and compassion are evident in her interactions with her patients. Her support staff similarly reflect the highest standard of care and kindness for their patients. I highly recommend Dr Tierney's dermatology practice in Hyannis.
    LouAnn Geer — Mar 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Emily Tierney, MD
    About Dr. Emily Tierney, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609087774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

