Dr. Emily Tierney, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Tierney works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.