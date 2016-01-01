Dr. Szmuilowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Szmuilowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Szmuilowicz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1780716662
- Brigham and Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Szmuilowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szmuilowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szmuilowicz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szmuilowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szmuilowicz speaks Dutch.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmuilowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmuilowicz.
