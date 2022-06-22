Dr. Emily Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Stevenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Stevenson, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Missouri School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology – West Washington111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevenson is excellent. She answers patient questions readily and with detail. She is easy to talk with. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Emily Stevenson, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1194174110
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Missouri School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
