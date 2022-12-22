See All Dermatologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Emily Stevens, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Emily Stevens, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They completed their residency with Dermatology

Dr. Stevens works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5787
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 95 ratings
Patient Ratings (95)
5 Star
(78)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Dec 22, 2022
I saw Dr. Stevens for an annual skin check. She was thorough and professional and took time to explain what she was doing and why things were not concerning. I never felt rushed and appreciated her positive energy and bedside manner. I would highly recommend her services--she is top notch!
C. Springfield — Dec 22, 2022
  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1871814236
  • Dermatology
  • Exempla St Joseph Hospital
  • Dermatology
Dr. Emily Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stevens works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

95 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

