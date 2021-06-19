Overview

Dr. Emily Speeg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Speeg works at Lafayette Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.