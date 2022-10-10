Dr. Emily Sou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Sou, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Sou, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Sou works at
Locations
HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Specialists - Residency Practice1700 Se Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 268-8024
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sou is so kind and actually listens to all concerns and takes them seriously. All my kids love her! She never makes you feel rushed either and takes time to make sure everything is ok.
About Dr. Emily Sou, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Infants and Children's Hospital Of Brooklyn
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sou works at
Dr. Sou speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sou.
