Dr. Emily Sou, DO

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Emily Sou, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Sou works at HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Specialists - Residency Practice in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Specialists - Residency Practice
    1700 Se Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 (772) 268-8024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emily Sou, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1699168864
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Infants and Children's Hospital Of Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Sou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sou works at HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Specialists - Residency Practice in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sou’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

