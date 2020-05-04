Overview

Dr. Emily Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Incline Village Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV with other offices in Incline Village, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.