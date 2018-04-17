Dr. Emily Slate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Slate, MD
Dr. Emily Slate, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
LHH - Dept of Pediatrics100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (201) 804-2800
Orthopedic Associates of Stamford1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Had a arthritic condition that caused a problem in my right hand. Emily completed successful surgery and i have had no major issues since. She was wonderful during and after the whole process! Highly Recommended.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124285192
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
