Dr. Emily Settle, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Settle, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Morehead, KY.
Dr. Settle works at
Locations
Beacon Hill Family Dentistry255 Beacon Hill Rd # 315, Morehead, KY 40351 Directions (606) 252-3535Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough doctor. Dr. Settle is a highly skilled dentist. She is also very helpful in treating emergencies.
About Dr. Emily Settle, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Settle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Settle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Settle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Settle.
