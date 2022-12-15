See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Emily Schorr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emily Schorr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine (Massachusetts) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schorr works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Division of Dermatologic
    234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 505-6550
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Shepherd Eye Center, Southwest
    9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
  3. 3
    New Eyes
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Shepherd Eye Center
    2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Schoor is extremely capable and genuine. Entire staff at New Eyes as well. 25 years in the valley. Best overall medical experience from diagnosis, surgery (Dr. Stafeeva:) and aftercare.... 6+ stars for sure...:)Highly recommend
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Schorr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841511516
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Newton Wellesley Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine (Massachusetts)
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Schorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schorr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

