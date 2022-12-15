Overview

Dr. Emily Schorr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine (Massachusetts) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Schorr works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.