Dr. Emily Schorr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Schorr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine (Massachusetts) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Division of Dermatologic234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 505-6550Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shepherd Eye Center, Southwest9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
New Eyes10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schoor is extremely capable and genuine. Entire staff at New Eyes as well. 25 years in the valley. Best overall medical experience from diagnosis, surgery (Dr. Stafeeva:) and aftercare.... 6+ stars for sure...:)Highly recommend
About Dr. Emily Schorr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Newton Wellesley Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine (Massachusetts)
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schorr speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorr.
