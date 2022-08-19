See All Transplant Hepatologists in New York, NY
Transplant Hepatology
13 years of experience
Dr. Emily Schonfeld, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Schonfeld works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Schonfeld takes the time with her patients is our experience each visit she is incredibly caring and intelligent provides exceptional care for difficult cases like ours thinks through the risk profile logically to come up with the best care, highly recommend her wish more doctors were like her!
    Transplant Hepatology
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1386886927
    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Dr. Schonfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schonfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Schonfeld works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY.

    Dr. Schonfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

