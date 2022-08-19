Dr. Schonfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Schonfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Schonfeld, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Schonfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schonfeld?
Dr. Schonfeld takes the time with her patients is our experience each visit she is incredibly caring and intelligent provides exceptional care for difficult cases like ours thinks through the risk profile logically to come up with the best care, highly recommend her wish more doctors were like her!
About Dr. Emily Schonfeld, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386886927
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schonfeld accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schonfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schonfeld works at
Dr. Schonfeld speaks Spanish.
Dr. Schonfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schonfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schonfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.