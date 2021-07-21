Dr. Emily Schneider-Bruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider-Bruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Schneider-Bruch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Schneider-Bruch, MD is a Family Planning Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of New Mexico|University Of New Mexico Hospital
Dr. Schneider-Bruch works at
Locations
-
1
CU East Denver OBGYN4500 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0361Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider-Bruch?
I love Dr. Schneider. She's been my biggest advocate with providing me all the information I need and allowing me to make my own decisions. Having the BRCA mutation is stressful enough, Dr. Schneider guides in a calm manner and makes each situation as clear and comfortable as possible. I go in with lists of questions and she encourages me to ask more. Couldn't ask for a better ob!
About Dr. Emily Schneider-Bruch, MD
- Family Planning
- English
- 1407098429
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico|University Of New Mexico Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider-Bruch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider-Bruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider-Bruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider-Bruch works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider-Bruch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider-Bruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider-Bruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider-Bruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.