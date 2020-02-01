Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Schaheen works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast GA Plastic Surgey1296 Sims St Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southern Sports Medicine Institute, PLLC570 HARTSVILLE PIKE, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicare
- NovaNet
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaheen?
Amazing physician and staff. Dr. Schaheen took extra time to explain everything to me and allowed me to ask questions, insured I had no complications after surgery, and treated me like family through the whole process.
About Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- 1326304882
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaheen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.