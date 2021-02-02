Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Sandberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Sandberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Locations
Penn Center for Primary Care51 N 39th St Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9990
- 2 731 Alexander Rd Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 655-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandberg?
Very nice and caring. Helped get referrals and very intent on helping.
About Dr. Emily Sandberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790216745
Education & Certifications
Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.