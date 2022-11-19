Overview

Dr. Emily Ruden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Riverview Health.



Dr. Ruden works at Ascension Medical Group Noblesville Cardiology in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.