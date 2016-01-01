See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO

Dermatology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. She currently practices at Swedish Skin Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Skin Institute
    3122 N Ashland Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 293-8893
  2. 2
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 293-8893

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HealthLink
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare

About Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1598982019
Education & Certifications

  • Broward General Medical Center
  • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
