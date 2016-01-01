Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. She currently practices at Swedish Skin Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Swedish Skin Institute3122 N Ashland Ave Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 293-8893
-
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 293-8893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Emily Rubenstein, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1598982019
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.