Dr. Emily Rosenbush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rosenbush works at Gynecology & Obstetrics in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.