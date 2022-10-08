Dr. Emily Rosenbush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Rosenbush, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Rosenbush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
1
Gynecology & Obstetrics100 Retreat Ave Ste 201, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-8568
2
Physician for Womens Health LLC399 Farmington Ave Ste 230, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-8568
- 3 148 Eastern Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-8568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenbush she is amazing!!! So personable and professional. Informative
About Dr. Emily Rosenbush, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386747327
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbush speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbush.
