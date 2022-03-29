Overview

Dr. Emily Rose, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.