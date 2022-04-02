See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Tomaselli works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI and Holland, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Grandville
    4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  3. 3
    Walker
    3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  4. 4
    Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
    750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  5. 5
    Holland
    3235 N Wellness Dr Ste 210, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Very thorough exam. I really appreciated that she was able to accommodate me on short notice. Very professional friendly staff. I felt that everyone listened to my concerns. Thank you.
    — Apr 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO
    About Dr. Emily Tomaselli, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1790167039
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomaselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomaselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaselli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaselli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

