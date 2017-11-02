Dr. Emily Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Francis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Francis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Francis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Williamsburg Obstetrics & Gynecology500 Sentara Cir Ste 105, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 645-4713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc6353 Center Dr Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 253-5653
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
I would recommend Dr Roberson to all my family & friends. Have been going to her for five years.. She is extremely knowledgable & caring. I had a scary test result which later turned out to be a false positive by the lab. Through the whole process Dr Roberson was right on top of things, very sweet and made me feel reassured. I would want her in my corner if I had an issue, Excellent follow-up in very timely manner. If you want an excellent top notch physician-Dr roberson is it!
About Dr. Emily Francis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1689662074
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francis speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.