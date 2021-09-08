See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Rekuc works at Dr. Emily Rekuc in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Caring for Women
    79440 Highway 111 Ste 105, La Quinta, CA 92253 (760) 777-4067
    Caring for Women
    79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, La Quinta, CA 92253 (760) 777-4067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 08, 2021
    The most thorough and professional, yet kind doctor I have seen in a very long time. Office staff very efficient as well!
    About Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1942491634
    Education & Certifications

    St. Luke's Hospital
    KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    TRINITY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rekuc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rekuc accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rekuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rekuc has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rekuc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekuc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekuc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

