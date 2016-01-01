Dr. Emily Redwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Redwood, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Redwood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Redwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley2702 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redwood?
About Dr. Emily Redwood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821529041
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redwood works at
Dr. Redwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.