Dr. Emily Prouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Prouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Prouse works at
Locations
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands4650 W 38th Ave Ste 215, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0944
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0943
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prouse happened to be on call for my induction which came a week early - and I will be forever grateful to her for delivering my baby and also saving my life as my vitals dipped. She was incredible. I couldn’t recommend her or the practice strongly enough. I really appreciated how well they treated me for pre-e.
About Dr. Emily Prouse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902195969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Prouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prouse has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Preeclampsia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Prouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prouse.
