Dr. Emily Prosise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Prosise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Prosise, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Prosise works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Dermatology PA102 Westlake Dr, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prosise?
Dr prosise does excellent work. Unfortunately with my skin condition i have seen many dermatologists and she is by far the best at it
About Dr. Emily Prosise, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548272065
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prosise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prosise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prosise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prosise works at
Dr. Prosise has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prosise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prosise speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.