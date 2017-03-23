See All Dermatologists in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Emily Prosise, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Prosise, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Prosise works at Central Texas Dermatology in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Dermatology PA
    102 Westlake Dr, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2017
    Dr prosise does excellent work. Unfortunately with my skin condition i have seen many dermatologists and she is by far the best at it
    Austin, TX — Mar 23, 2017
    About Dr. Emily Prosise, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548272065
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    • University Tex Health Scis Center
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Prosise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prosise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prosise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prosise works at Central Texas Dermatology in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prosise’s profile.

    Dr. Prosise has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prosise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

