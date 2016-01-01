See All Dermatologists in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Emily Powell, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Emily Powell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at Wasatch Dermatology in South Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wasatch Dermatology
    5734 S 1475 E Ste 300, South Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Emily Powell, MD

  • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor College of Medicine Houston
Residency
  • Tulane Med Center
Internship
  • Tulane Med Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Powell works at Wasatch Dermatology in South Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

Dr. Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

