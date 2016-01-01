Dr. Emily Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Powell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wasatch Dermatology5734 S 1475 E Ste 300, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
About Dr. Emily Powell, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1861846149
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston
- Tulane Med Center
- Tulane Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.