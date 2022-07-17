Overview

Dr. Emily Pineda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Univ Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pineda works at South Texas Arthritis Care Ctr in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.