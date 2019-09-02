Dr. Emily Pike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Pike, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Pike, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
First Choice Community Healthcare Inc.7704 2nd St NW Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 890-1458
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Pike is an outstanding doctor! She has a great head on her shoulders and really takes the time to understand your concerns.
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336569847
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pike speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pike.
